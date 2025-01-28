Neymar and Al-Hilal part ways: Saudi Club's costly gamble ends early

Brazilian football superstar Neymar has officially parted ways with Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal after just 18 months, bringing an abrupt end to a high-profile stint plagued by injuries.

Neymar joined Al-Hilal in a blockbuster move from Paris Saint-Germain, earning a staggering $104 million per year. However, his time in Saudi Arabia was marred by fitness struggles, limiting him to only seven appearances, Idman.biz reports.

The mutual termination of Neymar’s contract is reportedly tied to his focus on recovery and preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This marks a significant chapter in the 31-year-old's career as he looks to reclaim his form and cement his legacy on the global stage.

Rumors suggest a potential homecoming to his boyhood club, Santos, is on the horizon. For Brazil's all-time leading scorer, a return to familiar grounds could serve as a perfect opportunity to reignite his career.

For Al-Hilal, Neymar's departure highlights the challenges of high-stakes investments in football superstars. Despite the excitement surrounding his arrival, the club’s ambitious gamble ended up being a costly one, with little return on their investment.

