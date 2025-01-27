27 January 2025
Agaselim Mirjavadov: “Serious issues plague Neftchi, leadership lacks unity”

27 January 2025
“The main problem with Neftchi is the frequent change of head coaches,” says football expert Agaselim Mirjavadov.

In an interview with Idman.biz, Mirjavadov shed light on the reasons behind Neftchi’s underwhelming performance in the Misli Premier League. According to him, the team faces significant challenges: “Every head coach brings their own football philosophy and selects players accordingly. This constant change disrupts stability within the team. In my opinion, some players on the current roster don’t deserve to wear the Neftchi jersey, especially some of the foreign players. Buying players in the summer only to release them in winter doesn’t make sense.”

Mirjavadov also highlighted the role of leadership in the team’s struggles: “For success, there must be synergy among the management. Currently, there is no unity within ‘Neftchi’s leadership. Personally, I’m not even sure who exactly is part of the management team. Another issue is the lack of involvement from the club’s veterans. In countries like Russia, we often see veteran groups coming together during tough times to exchange ideas and find solutions. This is missing in Neftchi.”

The experienced expert also voiced concerns about the fanbase: “Another worrying matter is the fans. Lately, I don’t see intellectual fans attending Neftchi’s games. Regardless of the results, fans should never turn their backs on their beloved team.”

Neftchi recently lost 1-2 to Araz-Nakhchivan in the 20th round of the Misli Premier League. Under head coach Samir Abasov, the team currently sits in 7th place with 18 points after 20 matches.

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

