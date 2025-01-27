27 January 2025
Ruben Amorim prefers 63-year-old coach over Marcus Rashford: “It's always the same reason”

27 January 2025 11:07
Ruben Amorim prefers 63-year-old coach over Marcus Rashford: “It's always the same reason”

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim made headlines with a bold statement regarding Marcus Rashford, hinting at the forward's lack of commitment.

Amorim remarked that he would rather field Jorge Vital, the club’s 63-year-old goalkeeping coach, than a player who doesn’t give maximum effort during training, Idman.biz reports citing BBC.

For the sixth consecutive week, Rashford was excluded from the matchday squad, including United’s 1-0 win over Fulham. When asked about the decision, Amorim didn’t hold back: “It’s always the same reason—training and the way I believe a footballer should conduct himself, both on and off the pitch. It’s about every day, every detail,” said Amorim. “If things don’t change, I won’t change my stance. The same rules apply to every player: give your best and do the right things, and you’ll get your chance.
“We missed pace on the bench today, but I’d still choose [goalkeeping coach Jorge] Vital over a player who doesn’t give their maximum every day.”

With Rashford sidelined and tensions between him and Amorim seemingly unresolved, the spotlight remains on Manchester United’s next moves. The situation underscores Amorim’s no-nonsense approach to managing his squad, where effort and attitude outweigh reputation.

