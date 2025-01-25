Abdullah Zubir ahead of Bruno Fernandes - the best of the Europa League

Although Qarabag could not please its fans with its results in the Europa League League stage, the team's players are among the best in the tournament in some game indicators. The players of Qarabag, who stand out with their numerous passes in the matches, stand out more in this area.

Idman.biz has considered which players from Agdam are the leaders in the Europa League in passes.

The player who made the most accurate passes in the opponent's half of the field is Abdullah Zubir. He made 251 passes in this zone. The closest indicator to Zubir is Bruno Fernandes from Manchester United - 236. Marko Jankovic is also in the top “five” with 207 accurate passes. Yassin Benzia, who did not participate in the last match, remained in 16th place because he could not increase the number of his 172 accurate passes.

Zubir is also among the players who made the most accurate passes in the last 30 minutes of the games. Zubir, who has 148 accurate passes in the last 1/3 of the match, is only behind Bruno Fernandes (151). Marko Jankovic (104) is 8th on this list, Yassin Benzia (101) is 9th.

24 players in the Europa League have not had a single pass without a destination, that is, they have shown a 100 percent result. However, these are mainly players who are on the field less and pass less. This “24” also includes Nariman Akhundzade and Aleksey Isayev. All 7 and 4 of their passes were accurate, respectively.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz