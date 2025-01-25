The best player of his club at the age of 17

Barcelona's 17-year-old winger Lamin Yamal was named the club's best player last season and received the Aldo Rovira award for it.

Spanish footballer has won this award for the first time, Idman.biz reports.

Lionel Messi, who was named the best player of Barca six times, is the record holder in this indicator.

Midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the best female player of the Catalan club last season. The winner was determined by a jury of journalists from various publications.

Last season, Yamal took part in 50 matches in all tournaments at the club level, scored 7 goals and made 9 assists.

Idman.biz