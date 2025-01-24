24 January 2025
Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory – VIDEO

24 January 2025 17:02
The 20th round of the Misli Premier League began with an exciting clash.

Shamakhi hosted Zira in the opening match and took the lead with a goal from Brahim Konate in the 38th minute, reports Idman.biz.

However, Aykhan Abbasov’s side failed to hold onto their advantage, suffering their second consecutive defeat in 2025.

Rashad Sadygov’s team staged a resilient comeback with goals from Ruan Renato (45+2) and Salifou Soumah (49), reducing the point gap with the second-placed team to just three.

The 20th round of the league will conclude on January 26.

Misli Premier League – Round 20
January 24
14:00 – Shamakhi 1:2 Zira
Goals: Brahim Konate (38) – Ruan Renato (45+2), Salifou Soumah (49)

Idman.biz

