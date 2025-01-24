Shamakhi falls again, Zira secures a hard-fought victory – VIDEO

The 20th round of the Misli Premier League began with an exciting clash.

Shamakhi hosted Zira in the opening match and took the lead with a goal from Brahim Konate in the 38th minute, reports Idman.biz.

However, Aykhan Abbasov’s side failed to hold onto their advantage, suffering their second consecutive defeat in 2025.

Rashad Sadygov’s team staged a resilient comeback with goals from Ruan Renato (45+2) and Salifou Soumah (49), reducing the point gap with the second-placed team to just three.

The 20th round of the league will conclude on January 26.

Misli Premier League – Round 20

January 24

14:00 – Shamakhi 1:2 Zira

Goals: Brahim Konate (38) – Ruan Renato (45+2), Salifou Soumah (49)

