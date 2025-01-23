Neftchi Academy graduate reaches agreement with Sampdoria

Lorenzo Mezzotero, a graduate of Azerbaijan's Neftchi Academy, has signed a contract with Sampdoria.

Idman.biz reports that the striker, who had previously played for Sampdoria's U17 team, will now continue his career in U19 squad.

The 16-year-old forward was transferred from Marcet Academy to Genoa last summer. He lived up the expectations and moved to the U19 team.

For context, Lorenzo, whose father worked in Azerbaijan and played for Neftchi's youth teams before leaving the country in 2020, has been a top scorer and medalist in various competitions.

Idman.biz