Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the second day of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages has brought some shifts in points, though no changes in the overall standings.

Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with a total of 19.625 points.

There is potential for change today, as Qarabag face FCSB. A successful outcome could boost Azerbaijan’s coefficient further.

This season, Azerbaijan has earned a total of 2.875 points. Of this, Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 points and Sumgayit secured 0.125 points.

At the top of the rankings, England leads with an impressive 101.446 points.

country

20/21

21/22

22/23

23/24

24/25

ranking

teams

1

England

24.357

21.000

23.000

17.375

15.714

101.446

7/ 7

2

Italy

16.285

15.714

22.357

21.000

14.687

90.043

8/ 8

3

Spain

19.500

18.428

16.571

16.062

13.857

84.418

7/ 7

4

Germany

15.214

16.214

17.125

19.357

11.359

79.269

8/ 8

5

France

7.916

18.416

12.583

16.250

10.821

65.986

6/ 7

6

Netherlands

9.200

19.200

13.500

10.000

8.791

60.691

5/ 6

7

Portugal

9.600

12.916

12.500

11.000

12.450

58.466

5/ 5

8

Belgium

6.000

6.600

14.200

14.400

12.100

53.300

5/ 5

9

Czech Republic

6.600

6.700

6.750

13.500

8.700

42.250

3/ 5

10

Turkiye

3.100

6.700

11.800

12.000

8.100

41.700

3/ 5

11

Austria

6.700

10.400

4.900

4.800

8.150

34.950

3/ 5

12

Greece

5.100

8.000

2.125

11.400

8.000

34.625

3/ 4

13

Norway

6.500

7.625

5.750

8.000

6.687

34.562

2/ 4

14

Switzerland

5.125

7.750

8.500

5.200

6.650

33.225

2/ 5

15

Scotland

8.500

7.900

3.500

6.400

6.700

33.000

2/ 5

16

Denmark

4.125

7.800

5.900

8.500

5.968

32.293

2/ 4

17

Poland

4.000

4.625

7.750

6.875

8.625

31.875

2/ 4

18

Israel

7.000

6.750

6.250

8.750

2.875

31.625

1/ 4

19

Croatia

5.900

6.000

3.375

5.875

5.375

26.525

1/ 4

20

Cyprus

4.000

4.125

5.100

3.750

8.687

25.662

3/ 4

21

Sweden

2.500

5.125

6.250

1.875

9.375

25.125

3/ 4

22

Serbia

5.500

9.500

5.375

1.400

3.325

25.100

2/ 5

23

Ukraine

6.800

4.200

5.700

4.100

3.200

24.000

2/ 5

24

Hungary

4.250

2.750

5.875

4.500

5.125

22.500

1/ 4

25

Slovakia

1.500

4.125

6.000

5.000

4.625

21.250

1/ 4

26

Romania

3.750

2.250

6.250

3.250

5.125

20.625

1/ 4

27

Bulgaria

4.000

3.375

4.500

4.375

3.375

19.625

1/ 4

28

Azerbaijan

2.500

4.375

4.000

5.875

2.875

19.625

1/ 4

29

Slovenia

2.250

3.000

2.125

3.875

7.093

18.343

2/ 4

30

Russia

4.333

5.300

4.333

4.333

0.000

18.299

0

31

Moldova

1.375

5.250

3.750

2.000

2.125

14.500

4

32

Ireland

1.875

2.875

3.375

1.500

4.843

14.468

1/ 4

33

Iceland

0.625

1.500

3.000

3.833

4.062

13.020

1/ 4

34

Armenia

1.375

1.875

2.375

2.250

4.375

12.250

4

35

Kosovo

1.833

2.333

2.875

3.000

2.000

12.041

4

36

Bosnia-Herzegovina

2.625

1.625

2.000

2.250

3.406

11.906

1/ 4

37

Latvia

1.375

2.625

2.750

1.625

3.375

11.750

1/ 4

38

Finland

1.375

3.750

2.625

1.750

2.250

11.750

4

39

Kazakhstan

1.000

2.875

1.125

3.125

3.000

11.125

4

40

Faroe Islands

2.750

1.500

2.250

2.750

1.500

10.750

4

41

Malta

1.500

1.875

2.625

1.500

1.000

8.500

4

42

Northern Ireland

2.833

1.625

1.250

1.125

1.500

8.333

4

43

Lithuania

1.625

1.750

2.375

1.125

1.375

8.250

4

44

Liechtenstein

0.500

0.000

6.500

0.500

0.500

8.000

1

45

Estonia

1.375

3.666

1.166

0.125

1.625

7.957

4

46

Albania

2.000

1.625

0.875

2.125

1.250

7.875

4

47

Montenegro

1.625

0.750

1.000

1.333

2.500

7.208

3

48

Luxembourg

1.000

1.250

1.125

2.250

1.250

6.875

4

49

Wales

1.500

1.500

1.166

0.625

2.000

6.791

4

50

Georgia

1.750

1.250

1.125

1.250

1.250

6.625

4

51

North Macedonia

1.750

0.625

1.625

1.500

0.666

6.166

3

52

Belarus

1.500

0.250

0.625

1.750

1.875

6.000

4

53

Andorra

0.666

1.500

0.666

1.666

1.000

5.498

3

54

Gibraltar

1.666

1.250

0.875

0.166

1.500

5.457

3

55

San Marino

0.500

0.166

0.833

0.333

0.666

2.498

3

