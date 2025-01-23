Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been announced.
Idman.biz reports that the second day of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages has brought some shifts in points, though no changes in the overall standings.
Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with a total of 19.625 points.
There is potential for change today, as Qarabag face FCSB. A successful outcome could boost Azerbaijan’s coefficient further.
This season, Azerbaijan has earned a total of 2.875 points. Of this, Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 points and Sumgayit secured 0.125 points.
At the top of the rankings, England leads with an impressive 101.446 points.
|
#
|
country
|
20/21
|
21/22
|
22/23
|
23/24
|
24/25
|
ranking
|
teams
|
1
|
England
|
24.357
|
21.000
|
23.000
|
17.375
|
15.714
|
101.446
|
7/ 7
|
2
|
Italy
|
16.285
|
15.714
|
22.357
|
21.000
|
14.687
|
90.043
|
8/ 8
|
3
|
Spain
|
19.500
|
18.428
|
16.571
|
16.062
|
13.857
|
84.418
|
7/ 7
|
4
|
Germany
|
15.214
|
16.214
|
17.125
|
19.357
|
11.359
|
79.269
|
8/ 8
|
5
|
France
|
7.916
|
18.416
|
12.583
|
16.250
|
10.821
|
65.986
|
6/ 7
|
6
|
Netherlands
|
9.200
|
19.200
|
13.500
|
10.000
|
8.791
|
60.691
|
5/ 6
|
7
|
Portugal
|
9.600
|
12.916
|
12.500
|
11.000
|
12.450
|
58.466
|
5/ 5
|
8
|
Belgium
|
6.000
|
6.600
|
14.200
|
14.400
|
12.100
|
53.300
|
5/ 5
|
9
|
Czech Republic
|
6.600
|
6.700
|
6.750
|
13.500
|
8.700
|
42.250
|
3/ 5
|
10
|
Turkiye
|
3.100
|
6.700
|
11.800
|
12.000
|
8.100
|
41.700
|
3/ 5
|
11
|
Austria
|
6.700
|
10.400
|
4.900
|
4.800
|
8.150
|
34.950
|
3/ 5
|
12
|
Greece
|
5.100
|
8.000
|
2.125
|
11.400
|
8.000
|
34.625
|
3/ 4
|
13
|
Norway
|
6.500
|
7.625
|
5.750
|
8.000
|
6.687
|
34.562
|
2/ 4
|
14
|
Switzerland
|
5.125
|
7.750
|
8.500
|
5.200
|
6.650
|
33.225
|
2/ 5
|
15
|
Scotland
|
8.500
|
7.900
|
3.500
|
6.400
|
6.700
|
33.000
|
2/ 5
|
16
|
Denmark
|
4.125
|
7.800
|
5.900
|
8.500
|
5.968
|
32.293
|
2/ 4
|
17
|
Poland
|
4.000
|
4.625
|
7.750
|
6.875
|
8.625
|
31.875
|
2/ 4
|
18
|
Israel
|
7.000
|
6.750
|
6.250
|
8.750
|
2.875
|
31.625
|
1/ 4
|
19
|
Croatia
|
5.900
|
6.000
|
3.375
|
5.875
|
5.375
|
26.525
|
1/ 4
|
20
|
Cyprus
|
4.000
|
4.125
|
5.100
|
3.750
|
8.687
|
25.662
|
3/ 4
|
21
|
Sweden
|
2.500
|
5.125
|
6.250
|
1.875
|
9.375
|
25.125
|
3/ 4
|
22
|
Serbia
|
5.500
|
9.500
|
5.375
|
1.400
|
3.325
|
25.100
|
2/ 5
|
23
|
Ukraine
|
6.800
|
4.200
|
5.700
|
4.100
|
3.200
|
24.000
|
2/ 5
|
24
|
Hungary
|
4.250
|
2.750
|
5.875
|
4.500
|
5.125
|
22.500
|
1/ 4
|
25
|
Slovakia
|
1.500
|
4.125
|
6.000
|
5.000
|
4.625
|
21.250
|
1/ 4
|
26
|
Romania
|
3.750
|
2.250
|
6.250
|
3.250
|
5.125
|
20.625
|
1/ 4
|
27
|
Bulgaria
|
4.000
|
3.375
|
4.500
|
4.375
|
3.375
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
28
|
Azerbaijan
|
2.500
|
4.375
|
4.000
|
5.875
|
2.875
|
19.625
|
1/ 4
|
29
|
Slovenia
|
2.250
|
3.000
|
2.125
|
3.875
|
7.093
|
18.343
|
2/ 4
|
30
|
Russia
|
4.333
|
5.300
|
4.333
|
4.333
|
0.000
|
18.299
|
0
|
31
|
Moldova
|
1.375
|
5.250
|
3.750
|
2.000
|
2.125
|
14.500
|
4
|
32
|
Ireland
|
1.875
|
2.875
|
3.375
|
1.500
|
4.843
|
14.468
|
1/ 4
|
33
|
Iceland
|
0.625
|
1.500
|
3.000
|
3.833
|
4.062
|
13.020
|
1/ 4
|
34
|
Armenia
|
1.375
|
1.875
|
2.375
|
2.250
|
4.375
|
12.250
|
4
|
35
|
Kosovo
|
1.833
|
2.333
|
2.875
|
3.000
|
2.000
|
12.041
|
4
|
36
|
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|
2.625
|
1.625
|
2.000
|
2.250
|
3.406
|
11.906
|
1/ 4
|
37
|
Latvia
|
1.375
|
2.625
|
2.750
|
1.625
|
3.375
|
11.750
|
1/ 4
|
38
|
Finland
|
1.375
|
3.750
|
2.625
|
1.750
|
2.250
|
11.750
|
4
|
39
|
Kazakhstan
|
1.000
|
2.875
|
1.125
|
3.125
|
3.000
|
11.125
|
4
|
40
|
Faroe Islands
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
2.250
|
2.750
|
1.500
|
10.750
|
4
|
41
|
Malta
|
1.500
|
1.875
|
2.625
|
1.500
|
1.000
|
8.500
|
4
|
42
|
Northern Ireland
|
2.833
|
1.625
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.500
|
8.333
|
4
|
43
|
Lithuania
|
1.625
|
1.750
|
2.375
|
1.125
|
1.375
|
8.250
|
4
|
44
|
Liechtenstein
|
0.500
|
0.000
|
6.500
|
0.500
|
0.500
|
8.000
|
1
|
45
|
Estonia
|
1.375
|
3.666
|
1.166
|
0.125
|
1.625
|
7.957
|
4
|
46
|
Albania
|
2.000
|
1.625
|
0.875
|
2.125
|
1.250
|
7.875
|
4
|
47
|
Montenegro
|
1.625
|
0.750
|
1.000
|
1.333
|
2.500
|
7.208
|
3
|
48
|
Luxembourg
|
1.000
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
2.250
|
1.250
|
6.875
|
4
|
49
|
Wales
|
1.500
|
1.500
|
1.166
|
0.625
|
2.000
|
6.791
|
4
|
50
|
Georgia
|
1.750
|
1.250
|
1.125
|
1.250
|
1.250
|
6.625
|
4
|
51
|
North Macedonia
|
1.750
|
0.625
|
1.625
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
6.166
|
3
|
52
|
Belarus
|
1.500
|
0.250
|
0.625
|
1.750
|
1.875
|
6.000
|
4
|
53
|
Andorra
|
0.666
|
1.500
|
0.666
|
1.666
|
1.000
|
5.498
|
3
|
54
|
Gibraltar
|
1.666
|
1.250
|
0.875
|
0.166
|
1.500
|
5.457
|
3
|
55
|
San Marino
|
0.500
|
0.166
|
0.833
|
0.333
|
0.666
|
2.498
|
3
Idman.biz