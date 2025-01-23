Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

The UEFA country rankings have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the second day of Matchday 7 in the Champions League and Europa League group stages has brought some shifts in points, though no changes in the overall standings.

Azerbaijan remains in 28th place with a total of 19.625 points.

There is potential for change today, as Qarabag face FCSB. A successful outcome could boost Azerbaijan’s coefficient further.

This season, Azerbaijan has earned a total of 2.875 points. Of this, Zira and Qarabag contributed 1.250 points each, while Sabah added 0.250 points and Sumgayit secured 0.125 points.

At the top of the rankings, England leads with an impressive 101.446 points.

# country 20/21 21/22 22/23 23/24 24/25 ranking teams 1 England 24.357 21.000 23.000 17.375 15.714 101.446 7/ 7 2 Italy 16.285 15.714 22.357 21.000 14.687 90.043 8/ 8 3 Spain 19.500 18.428 16.571 16.062 13.857 84.418 7/ 7 4 Germany 15.214 16.214 17.125 19.357 11.359 79.269 8/ 8 5 France 7.916 18.416 12.583 16.250 10.821 65.986 6/ 7 6 Netherlands 9.200 19.200 13.500 10.000 8.791 60.691 5/ 6 7 Portugal 9.600 12.916 12.500 11.000 12.450 58.466 5/ 5 8 Belgium 6.000 6.600 14.200 14.400 12.100 53.300 5/ 5 9 Czech Republic 6.600 6.700 6.750 13.500 8.700 42.250 3/ 5 10 Turkiye 3.100 6.700 11.800 12.000 8.100 41.700 3/ 5 11 Austria 6.700 10.400 4.900 4.800 8.150 34.950 3/ 5 12 Greece 5.100 8.000 2.125 11.400 8.000 34.625 3/ 4 13 Norway 6.500 7.625 5.750 8.000 6.687 34.562 2/ 4 14 Switzerland 5.125 7.750 8.500 5.200 6.650 33.225 2/ 5 15 Scotland 8.500 7.900 3.500 6.400 6.700 33.000 2/ 5 16 Denmark 4.125 7.800 5.900 8.500 5.968 32.293 2/ 4 17 Poland 4.000 4.625 7.750 6.875 8.625 31.875 2/ 4 18 Israel 7.000 6.750 6.250 8.750 2.875 31.625 1/ 4 19 Croatia 5.900 6.000 3.375 5.875 5.375 26.525 1/ 4 20 Cyprus 4.000 4.125 5.100 3.750 8.687 25.662 3/ 4 21 Sweden 2.500 5.125 6.250 1.875 9.375 25.125 3/ 4 22 Serbia 5.500 9.500 5.375 1.400 3.325 25.100 2/ 5 23 Ukraine 6.800 4.200 5.700 4.100 3.200 24.000 2/ 5 24 Hungary 4.250 2.750 5.875 4.500 5.125 22.500 1/ 4 25 Slovakia 1.500 4.125 6.000 5.000 4.625 21.250 1/ 4 26 Romania 3.750 2.250 6.250 3.250 5.125 20.625 1/ 4 27 Bulgaria 4.000 3.375 4.500 4.375 3.375 19.625 1/ 4 28 Azerbaijan 2.500 4.375 4.000 5.875 2.875 19.625 1/ 4 29 Slovenia 2.250 3.000 2.125 3.875 7.093 18.343 2/ 4 30 Russia 4.333 5.300 4.333 4.333 0.000 18.299 0 31 Moldova 1.375 5.250 3.750 2.000 2.125 14.500 4 32 Ireland 1.875 2.875 3.375 1.500 4.843 14.468 1/ 4 33 Iceland 0.625 1.500 3.000 3.833 4.062 13.020 1/ 4 34 Armenia 1.375 1.875 2.375 2.250 4.375 12.250 4 35 Kosovo 1.833 2.333 2.875 3.000 2.000 12.041 4 36 Bosnia-Herzegovina 2.625 1.625 2.000 2.250 3.406 11.906 1/ 4 37 Latvia 1.375 2.625 2.750 1.625 3.375 11.750 1/ 4 38 Finland 1.375 3.750 2.625 1.750 2.250 11.750 4 39 Kazakhstan 1.000 2.875 1.125 3.125 3.000 11.125 4 40 Faroe Islands 2.750 1.500 2.250 2.750 1.500 10.750 4 41 Malta 1.500 1.875 2.625 1.500 1.000 8.500 4 42 Northern Ireland 2.833 1.625 1.250 1.125 1.500 8.333 4 43 Lithuania 1.625 1.750 2.375 1.125 1.375 8.250 4 44 Liechtenstein 0.500 0.000 6.500 0.500 0.500 8.000 1 45 Estonia 1.375 3.666 1.166 0.125 1.625 7.957 4 46 Albania 2.000 1.625 0.875 2.125 1.250 7.875 4 47 Montenegro 1.625 0.750 1.000 1.333 2.500 7.208 3 48 Luxembourg 1.000 1.250 1.125 2.250 1.250 6.875 4 49 Wales 1.500 1.500 1.166 0.625 2.000 6.791 4 50 Georgia 1.750 1.250 1.125 1.250 1.250 6.625 4 51 North Macedonia 1.750 0.625 1.625 1.500 0.666 6.166 3 52 Belarus 1.500 0.250 0.625 1.750 1.875 6.000 4 53 Andorra 0.666 1.500 0.666 1.666 1.000 5.498 3 54 Gibraltar 1.666 1.250 0.875 0.166 1.500 5.457 3 55 San Marino 0.500 0.166 0.833 0.333 0.666 2.498 3

Idman.biz