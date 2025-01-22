Qarabag seeks success: Look back at history

Azerbaijan's champion club Qarabag will play its next European match tomorrow.

The Aghdam club will face FCSB in the Europa League, Idman.biz reports.

This match will be the 9th European encounter between teams from Azerbaijan and Romania. So far, the two countries' clubs have met four times in two-legged duels, with the Romanians winning every time and progressing to the next stage.

In the 8 matches played, Azerbaijani clubs have only won once. That victory came when Neftchi defeated Vaslui in Baku. The only draw was a goalless draw between Zira and Astra. Both Baku clubs lost away by a two-goal margin.

Later, both Dynamo, which was renamed Baku, and Sabail were defeated by Romanian clubs in both legs. In total, our representatives have scored 8 goals but conceded 19.

Qarabag will face a Romanian opponent for the first time in history. The most successful club in Azerbaijan will aim to stand out from the other Azerbaijani teams and try to come out on top. However, the opponent is also the strongest club in Romania. FCSB will also meet an Azerbaijani team for the first time.

Previous encounters:

- 1998/99, UEFA Cup: Arceș – Dinamo – 5:1, 2:0

- 2008/09, Intertoto Cup: Neftchi – Vaslui – 2:1, 0:2

- 2017/18, Europa League: Astra – Zira – 3:1, 0:0

- 2019/20, Europa League: Sabail – Universitatea Craiova – 2:3, 2:3

The match tomorrow will kick off at 21:45.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz