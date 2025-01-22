Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

The Champions League kicked off its seventh matchday today, delivering an evening of drama and excitement.
Nine matches were played on the first game day of 2025, with standout performances and shocking results across the board, Idman.biz reports.
The group leader, Liverpool, hosted Lille and extended their winning streak with a hard-fought victory. Meanwhile, Barcelona traveled to Portugal to face Benfica in what turned out to be a breathtaking encounter. The Catalans trailed 2-4 but managed to clinch a remarkable comeback, with Raphinha scoring the decisive goal in the 90+6th minute, securing a 5-4 win in Lisbon.
Other key matches included Atletico Madrid’s narrow 2-1 win against Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco’s tight 1-0 victory over Aston Villa.
Champions League
Group Stage
Matchday 7
January 21
21:45: Atalanta 5–0 Sturm
21:45: Monaco 1–0 Aston Villa
January 22
00:00: Slovan 1–3 Stuttgart
00:00: Brugge 0–0 Juventus
00:00: Atletico Madrid 2–1 Bayer Leverkusen
00:00: Benfica 4–5 Barcelona
00:00: Liverpool 2–1 Lille
00:00: Bologna 2–1 Borussia Dortmund
00:00: Red Star Belgrade 2–3 PSV
Idman.biz