Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club, dismissing rumors of a departure at the end of the season.

Idman.biz reports that the Italian coach confirmed his intention to remain with the club, stating: “I’ve absolutely not decided to leave Real Madrid… I hope to stay for four more years, same as president Florentino Pérez. That would be perfect in order to do a big farewell together in 2029!”.

Ancelotti, who returned to Real Madrid in 2021, has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

