A few days ago, a farewell ceremony was held for Abdolbari Gozal, the founder of Azersun Holding, honorary president of Qarabag, who died in Dubai at the age of 76.

Idman.biz reports with reference to Qafqazinfo that the farewell ceremony was organized in Heydar Mosque in Baku.

State officials, well-known members of the sports community, and businessmen take part in the ceremony.

