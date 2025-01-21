Yuri Matias: "Qarabag's biggest threat was Juninho, but he's gone"

In a recent interview, Yuri Matias, a Brazilian center-back playing for Neftchi, shared his thoughts on the strength of Qarabag, his time in Azerbaijan, and his career.

Having previously played in Romania with Gaz Metan Medias and CFR Cluj, Matias provided valuable insights into Azerbaijani football and its most successful club, Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

- Who do you think will win the Qarabağ vs. FCSB match?

- It’s going to be a very tough match for FCSB. If Qarabag plays at their normal level, it will be difficult for FCSB to even secure a draw. FCSB has shown good performances in Europe and can pull off surprises, but they need to be aware that it won’t be easy here.

- How is life in Azerbaijan?

- I love it here. Baku is an incredibly beautiful city—calm, safe, and everything is just perfect.

- What does Qarabag mean to Azerbaijan?

- Qarabag has been one of the strongest teams in Europe over the past decade, inspiring other clubs in the country. However, Neftchi Baku is Azerbaijan’s most historic and largest club. Still, Qarabag has dominated Azerbaijani football over the past ten years.

- How does Qarabag play?

- They are a very solid team. Many of their players have been together for 5-6 years, and their coach has been with them for 17 years. Regardless of who steps onto the pitch, they all know exactly what to do. They create a lot of chances, dominate possession, and can turn seemingly insignificant moments into scoring opportunities.

- Who is Qarabağ’s most dangerous player?

- Their most dangerous player has already left the team, but they still have a lot of quality players. Zoubir is excellent, and both Romao and Jankovic play crucial roles in the team.

- Was the player who left Brazilian?

- Yes, Juninho. He was the best player in the league, but they couldn’t keep him. Qarabag sold him to Flamengo for €5 million. However, the club frequently receives offers for its players, often rejecting bids of €2-3 million. They have strong finances and a very smart strategy.

- What kind of salaries does Qarabag offer?

- No club in Romania can match their average salaries. Qarabag pays significantly more than what is offered in Romania.

- Could Qarabag win the Romanian league?

- Absolutely—200%. Last season, they won their league title by a margin of 25 points over the second-place team, even while using reserve players for half the matches. Their squad is very balanced, and their coach rotates the team frequently.

- How are things at Neftchi?

- Unfortunately, the team isn’t where we want it to be. Neftchi is Azerbaijan’s most beloved club, so it’s normal for people to be upset when we don’t succeed. We’re working hard to bring the team back to its former glory. We now have the coach who led Neftchi to its last title. After Adrian Mutu, we had coaches from Montenegro and Ukraine.

- What about your personal perspective?



- On a personal level, I’m satisfied since I’ve been in the starting lineup for every match I’ve been available. I’ve only missed games due to injuries and have never been a substitute. My contract runs until June, and I’m waiting for an extension offer.

Idman.biz