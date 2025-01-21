4 goals in 8 minutes: Villarreal stun Mallorca

The Yellow Submarine dominates in a decisive LaLiga victory.

The 20th round of the Spanish LaLiga concluded with Villarreal delivering an extraordinary performance on their home turf.

Idman.biz reports thst Villarreal secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Mallorca. The highlight of the match came in the first half when the hosts scored four unanswered goals within an astonishing eight-minute span, effectively sealing the game between the 20th and 28th minutes.

Spanish LaLiga – Round 20

January 20th

Villarreal 4-0 Mallorca

Idman.biz