21 January 2025
EN

4 goals in 8 minutes: Villarreal stun Mallorca

Football
News
21 January 2025 09:26
30
4 goals in 8 minutes: Villarreal stun Mallorca

The Yellow Submarine dominates in a decisive LaLiga victory.

The 20th round of the Spanish LaLiga concluded with Villarreal delivering an extraordinary performance on their home turf.

Idman.biz reports thst Villarreal secured a commanding 4-0 victory over Mallorca. The highlight of the match came in the first half when the hosts scored four unanswered goals within an astonishing eight-minute span, effectively sealing the game between the 20th and 28th minutes.

Spanish LaLiga – Round 20
January 20th
Villarreal 4-0 Mallorca

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

FCSB official responds to Mircea Rednic’s criticism: “Does he even know any Qarabag players now?”
11:53
Football

FCSB official responds to Mircea Rednic’s criticism: “Does he even know any Qarabag players now?”

Sporting Director of FCSB responds to attacks from UTA's coach on recent successes
Yuri Matias: "Qarabag's biggest threat was Juninho, but he's gone"
11:23
Football

Yuri Matias: "Qarabag's biggest threat was Juninho, but he's gone"

The Neftchi defender discusses the challenges of Azerbaijani football, life in Baku, and his views on Qarabag's dominance
Kazakhstan national team goalkeeper joins Sabah
11:03
Football

Kazakhstan national team goalkeeper joins Sabah

Stas Pokatilov strengthens the Baku club’s squad
Mircea Rednic on Qarabag vs. FCSB: "Know your limits"
10:47
Football

Mircea Rednic on Qarabag vs. FCSB: "Know your limits"

The Romanian coach shares his thoughts ahead of the Europa League clash
Champions League: Liverpool's home test, Barcelona's away challenge
10:30
Football

Champions League: Liverpool's home test, Barcelona's away challenge

The group stage enters Round 7 with key matches on the first game day of 2025

Iceland appoints Arnar Gunnlaugsson ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
10:01
Football

Iceland appoints Arnar Gunnlaugsson ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

New head coach for Azerbaijan's rival in World Cup Qualifiers

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi
19 January 14:59
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, three Spanish, two Italians and Messi

IFFHS announced the list of footballers who played the most matches in European Cups

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos
18 January 17:17
Football

Pele also calls Neymar to Santos

Brazilian club did this to return the player who had to do it
Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"
18 January 13:57
Football

Khusanov's former coach: "It will be difficult for Abdukodir's opponents in Manchester City"

The transfer of the Uzbek football player to the team of "city team" is about to be formalized
Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking
19 January 11:40
Football

Azerbaijan championship advanced in the world ranking

The rating table has been announced by IFFHS