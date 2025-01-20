‘It’s a scandal’: Joan Laporta criticises referee over non-penalty call against Getafe - VIDEO

Barcelona endured a frustrating 1-1 draw against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez, leaving fans and players disappointed.

The match’s defining controversy came in the 80th minute, when Jules Kounde was brought down in the box by Getafe’s Christantus Uche, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Barcelona’s protests, the referee refused to award a penalty, and VAR chose not to intervene, fueling outrage among the Catalan side.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta didn’t hold back his criticism, expressing his anger in a post-match interview with El Chiringuito TV: "The refereeing in the Getafe game was a disgrace. He didn’t award a penalty to Kounde. It’s a scandal. It’s a scandal."

The decision sparked widespread debate, adding to the growing concerns about refereeing consistency in La Liga.

Idman.biz