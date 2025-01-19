19 January 2025
Juventus defeat Milan, Napoli edge past Atalanta – VIDEO

19 January 2025 09:36
Juventus defeat Milan, Napoli edge past Atalanta – VIDEO

The 21st round of the Italian Serie A was marked by high-stakes matches involving top teams.

Idman.biz reports that Juventus hosted Milan and extended their unbeaten streak with a 2-0 victory. Goals from Mbangula and Weah within five minutes of the second half sealed the win for "The Old Lady."

Meanwhile, Napoli secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over Atalanta in Bergamo. Antonio Conte's side celebrated their sixth consecutive victory, strengthening their position in the title race. Atalanta now trails the league leaders by seven points.

Serie A Round 21 Results:
- Bologna 3–1 Monza

- Juventus 2–0 Milan

- Atalanta 2–3 Napoli

Idman.biz

