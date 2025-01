The Belgian Royal Football Association (KBVB) announced the decision through its press service.

The 39-year-old coach's departure follows Belgium’s inability to achieve satisfactory results in Euro 2024 and the Nations League, Idman.biz reports.

The association is now in search of a new head coach to lead the team forward.

Tedesco had been in charge since February 2023, with Belgium failing to progress past the Round of 16 in Euro 2024 and finishing third in their Nations League group.

