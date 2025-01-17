Jala Masimova: "I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore" - INTERVIEW

In an exclusive interview with Idman.biz, Jala Masimova, the Azerbaijani national football player, shared her thoughts on her recent move from Beylerbeyi to Amed, her aspirations, and the upcoming match against Montenegro.

- Jala, was your departure from Beylerbeyi due to the offer from Amed, or were there other reasons?

- At Beylerbeyi, both the previous and the new coach didn’t give me much playing time. They cited my injuries as the reason. Recently, I discussed with the new coach that we should mutually terminate the contract. I didn’t want to sit on the bench anymore, so as soon as I received an offer from another club, I decided to leave. I believe that my new club will give me more opportunities.

- Is this just an assumption, or are you confident?

- Firstly, Amed wanted my transfer very much. I played for them last season, and the coach who worked with me back then has returned to the club. He really wanted me to come back. That’s why I believe I will have a chance to start in the first lineup.

- The national team is facing Montenegro soon. How do you evaluate our chances?

- Montenegro is known for its strong performance, and this is the second time we face them. We know them well from both the Nations League and the European Championship. Montenegro has many quality players, and most of them play abroad. Even though we defeated them in the last matches, we shouldn’t be overconfident because they want revenge. We are fully focused on the match, and our goal is to move from the C pot to the B pot.

- You’ve lived abroad before. How does your experience in Turkey differ from your previous experiences?

- Yes, beside Turkiye , I’ve also played in Russia and Georgia. What I learned in all three countries has been very useful. My worldview has expanded, and I’ve made friends with different perspectives. Of course, each league has its drawbacks, but the international experience has greatly helped me in playing for the national team.

- What are your main goals moving forward?

- Right now, my primary goal is to play for higher-level clubs. If I have the opportunity, I would like to play for European clubs and continue my career there. My near-term goal is related to the national team. I really hope that the national team achieves successful results again this year, just like last year. We must work hard as a team to make that happen.

Aytaj Sahed

