A breathtaking goal was scored in the Rio de Janeiro state championship in Brazil during the match between Volta and Fluminense.

The play unfolded when Mirandinha, a striker for Volta, received a cross from his teammate with a header and, in a stunning display of skill, executed a scissor kick to send the ball into the net in the 88th minute, Idman.biz reports.

This goal was the only one of the match.

Former Qarabag player Juninho's new team, Flamengo, also competes in the Rio de Janeiro state championship.

Idman.biz