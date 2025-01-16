Qarabag kick off 2025 with a spectacular concert show - VIDEO

16 January 2025
Qarabag announced a special concert show for fans ahead of their first official match of 2025.

Idman.biz reports that the Aghdam club’s press service confirmed that the event will take place at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium during Matchday XIX of the Misli Premier League, where Qarabag faces off against Shamakhi.

The highlight of the event will be a live performance by renowned artist Mardan Kazimov, adding a festive atmosphere for the fans.

The match between Qarabag and Shamakhi is scheduled to kick off at 19:00.

