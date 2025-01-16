Bayern blitz: Hoffenheim crushed in a 5-0 thrashing - VİDEO

The 17th round of the German Bundesliga ended, and it was a night of dominance for league leaders Bayern Munich.
Bayern faced Hoffenheim at home and secured a resounding victory without breaking a sweat, adding another three points to their tally, Idman.biz reports.
Here are the results of the 17th round:
German Bundesliga – 17th Round
January 15
• 21:30: Bochum 1-0 St. Pauli
• 23:30: Bayern 5-0 Hoffenheim
• 23:30: Stuttgart 2-1 Leipzig
• 23:30: Union Berlin 0-2 Augsburg
• 23:30: Werder Bremen 3-3 Heidenheim
