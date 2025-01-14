AFFA employee attends UEFA seminar

14 January 2025
A seminar for the security service employees of UEFA member countries has been held.

Idman.biz reports that the event took place in the Swiss cities of Nyon and Geneva.

Elnur Ibishov, an employee of the AFFA and the Chief Specialist for Security at International Matches, participated in the seminar. During the two-day event, discussions were held on security personnel's roles in European Championship and European club competition matches, addressing any shortcomings in their duties.

Moreover, topics such as zone allocations during matches, ticket verification procedures, and ensuring smooth access and exit for spectators at stadiums were also covered.

