The situation regarding Barcelona's player Inigo Martinez has been clarified.

The Spanish club's press service revealed when the 33-year-old defender will return to the field. Martinez sustained an injury during the Supercup final match against Real Madrid (5:2) in the 27th minute and was substituted due to the injury. As a result, he will be sidelined for 4 weeks, Idman.biz reports.

Martinez has played 18 games in LaLiga this season.

Idman.biz