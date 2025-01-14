14 January 2025
EN

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Football
News
14 January 2025 15:05
17
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

The latest ranking of Europe’s top football clubs has been released, featuring the continent’s 400 strongest teams.

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list, Idman.biz reports.

Reigning national champion Qarabag rank 63rd with 279 points, maintaining their previous position under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.
Neftchi have climbed four places to 252nd with 19 points, while Sabah, with 15 points, has dropped four spots to 283rd. Meanwhile, Zira advanced four positions to 287th with 14 points.

At the top of the rankings is Real Madrid, leading with 2,447 points.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Pavol Safranko: "We need to focus on upcoming matches" – INTERVIEW
15:49
Football

Pavol Safranko: "We need to focus on upcoming matches" – INTERVIEW

"In some games, we played well but couldn’t secure a win"
Real Madrid set sights on 18-year-old defender
15:35
Football

Real Madrid set sights on 18-year-old defender

Real Madrid have reportedly added another promising defender to their transfer list
Messi starts preparation for the new season
14:38
Football

Messi starts preparation for the new season

Inter Miami started training under the guidance of their new head coach, Javier Mascherano
Turan Tovuz sign Brazilian forward
13:16
Football

Turan Tovuz sign Brazilian forward

Turan Tovuz secured another player transfer
Ibrahimović joins Lazio on loan
12:48
Football

Ibrahimović joins Lazio on loan

Ibrahimović spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Frosinone
Keelan Lebon leaves Neftchi
11:36
Football

Keelan Lebon leaves Neftchi

Lebon, who joined the club in January 2023, played 73 official matches for Neftchi and scored six goals

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"