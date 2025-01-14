Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

The latest ranking of Europe’s top football clubs has been released, featuring the continent’s 400 strongest teams.

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list, Idman.biz reports.

Reigning national champion Qarabag rank 63rd with 279 points, maintaining their previous position under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports.

Neftchi have climbed four places to 252nd with 19 points, while Sabah, with 15 points, has dropped four spots to 283rd. Meanwhile, Zira advanced four positions to 287th with 14 points.

At the top of the rankings is Real Madrid, leading with 2,447 points.

