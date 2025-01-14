14 January 2025
EN

Turan Tovuz sign Brazilian forward

Football
News
14 January 2025 13:16
20
Turan Tovuz sign Brazilian forward

Turan Tovuz secured another player transfer.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports the Gray Wolves have reached an agreement with the foreign forward.

The player in question is Brazilian forward Jodan, who played for Portuguese club Chaves in the first half of the season in the Portuguese Second League. The 1.92-meter-tall striker is set to sign an 18-month contract with Turan Tovuz.

Jodan has played in Japan and Portugal during his career, alongside his home country, Brazil. This season, he has appeared in six matches and scored one goal.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Pavol Safranko: "We need to focus on upcoming matches" – INTERVIEW
15:49
Football

Pavol Safranko: "We need to focus on upcoming matches" – INTERVIEW

"In some games, we played well but couldn’t secure a win"
Real Madrid set sights on 18-year-old defender
15:35
Football

Real Madrid set sights on 18-year-old defender

Real Madrid have reportedly added another promising defender to their transfer list
Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings
15:05
Football

Neftchi climb, Qarabag maintain position in European club rankings

Azerbaijan is represented by four teams in the list
Messi starts preparation for the new season
14:38
Football

Messi starts preparation for the new season

Inter Miami started training under the guidance of their new head coach, Javier Mascherano
Ibrahimović joins Lazio on loan
12:48
Football

Ibrahimović joins Lazio on loan

Ibrahimović spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Frosinone
Keelan Lebon leaves Neftchi
11:36
Football

Keelan Lebon leaves Neftchi

Lebon, who joined the club in January 2023, played 73 official matches for Neftchi and scored six goals

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026
09:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo to extend his journey with Al-Nassr until 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to stay in Saudi Arabia for another season
Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO
13 January 09:03
Football

Barcelona dominate Real Madrid 5-2 to claim 15th Spanish Super Cup title - VIDEO

The match took place at the King Abdullah Sports City stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona
12 January 15:23
Football

Today: Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Real and Barcelona teams will meet in the final
Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move
13 January 10:06
Football

Juninho departs Qarabag for Flamengo move

"Juninho will only officially become our player after the medical and contract signing, which haven’t occurred yet"