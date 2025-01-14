Turan Tovuz sign Brazilian forward

Turan Tovuz secured another player transfer.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports the Gray Wolves have reached an agreement with the foreign forward.

The player in question is Brazilian forward Jodan, who played for Portuguese club Chaves in the first half of the season in the Portuguese Second League. The 1.92-meter-tall striker is set to sign an 18-month contract with Turan Tovuz.

Jodan has played in Japan and Portugal during his career, alongside his home country, Brazil. This season, he has appeared in six matches and scored one goal.

