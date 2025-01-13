13 January 2025
EN

AFFA aims to naturalize SKA-Khabarovsk’s goalkeeper Islam Imamov

Football
News
13 January 2025 16:14
16
Islam Imamov, the 24-year-old goalkeeper from Russia's SKA-Khabarovsk, could continue his career in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

Idman.biz, referencing Sportal.az, reports that Imamov, who hails from Azerbaijan, is on the transfer radar of three clubs in the Premier League.

Despite receiving offers from Russian clubs, Imamov has not yet made a final decision regarding his future career.

The Azerbaijan Football Federation (AFFA) is also planning to naturalize Imamov, further bolstering his potential involvement in the national team.

Imamov’s contract with SKA-Khabarovsk runs until June 30, 2025. After playing for “Legion-Dinamo” and “Kuban Holding,” he transferred to SKA-Khabarovsk on July 1, 2022.

