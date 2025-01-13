Azerbaijani referee to officiate Denmark's match

Azerbaijani futsal FIFA referee Ali Jabrayilov has been assigned to an international match.

He will take part in the UEFA Euro 2026 qualifying stage match between Denmark and Kazakhstan, Idman.biz reports.

Jabrayilov will serve as the third referee for the match, which is scheduled for February 1. The first and second referees will be Slovakians Rastislav Behancin and Martin Matula, respectively.

The match's referee inspector will be Igor Babovic from Sweden, while the UEFA representative will be Jyrki Filppu from Finland.

Idman.biz