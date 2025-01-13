Atletico set unprecedented winning streak

Spanish giants Atlético Madrid have etched their name in history with a remarkable achievement.

Idman.biz reports that the club has secured its 14th consecutive victory across all competitions, a record-breaking streak in Atlético's history.

This unprecedented run includes 11 LaLiga victories, 3 in the Copa del Rey, and 3 triumphs in the UEFA Champions League.

In their latest fixture, Atlético edged past Osasuna with a narrow 1-0 victory in the 19th round of LaLiga, further solidifying their dominance.

This exceptional streak marks a golden chapter in Atlético's illustrious history and underscores their formidable form this season.

