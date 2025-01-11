Agasalim Mirjavadov: "Writing a strategy is easy, the main thing is solving problems"

"I did not see an obvious gap in the new strategy."

Football coach Agasalim Mirjavadov told Idman.biz.

An experienced specialist commented on the main goals of AFFA's development strategy. According to him, many actual problems are included in the strategy: "The biggest factor for development is to transfer football from Baku to the regions, which is planned in the new strategy. Another big problem of our football is related to the pitches. There is no question of football development in a country with a small field. Currently, our stadiums are non-existent. The grass cover of the fields in the regions is artificial. If we want football to develop quickly, we need to solve the problem of the pitch."

He recalled that in 2005-2006 there were teams that played well in the Azerbaijan championship such as MKT Araz, Kepaz, Turan, and Simurg. "However, the quality of regional teams currently playing in the first league is not encouraging. Moreover, the abolition of the legionary limit is now on the agenda. However, we are not ready for this yet. It is necessary to improve the quality of the I and II leagues, so that if the local player cannot play in the Premier League, he can show his potential there. The kids in the academies of most clubs don't want to play in the I league. Of course, every young player wants to play in the Premier League, but for development, it is necessary to increase the status of the I league. This is included in the new strategy."

The expert said that the main issue is the implementation of what was written: "One of the main elements of the strategy is related to children's football. Which we've all been talking about for years. The solution of these problems depends on finances and pitches. The strategy includes the issue of coaches' literacy, which we can mention as a positive point. Either way, writing is easy, solving problems is the key. There should be people responsible for the implementation of the set goals. I want to believe that what is written will not remain on paper."

The draft of AFFA's development strategy was announced to the public yesterday. Finally, it is possible to give opinions and suggestions to the draft strategy until January 13, 2025 at 12:00.

