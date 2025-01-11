Yuri Matias: "We are happy that the Azerbaijan championship attracted attention in Brazil"

"We are happy that the Azerbaijan championship attracts attention. This is good for all of us."

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias said this while talking to the Brazilian media about his compatriot Juninho, who is moving from Qarabag to Flamengo, Idman.biz reports.

Expressing his personal happiness, the 29-year-old Brazilian said that he hopes that everything will turn out well for the Azerbaijani champion: "Although we have been rivals on the field since I came here, he has become a brother to me. I believe that he will do everything right and show his football skills. will know".

Both Juninho and Matias have been playing in the Azerbaijan Championship since 2023.

Idman.biz