MLS have mistakenly confused Japanese football players.

The official MLS website incorrectly announced that Kyogo Furuhashi, the striker for Celtic, had transferred to Atlanta, Idman.biz reports.

However, this was incorrect. Atlanta actually signed forward Cayman Togashi from Japan’s Sagan Tosu.

MLS later removed the post and issued an apology for the error.

The mistake may have originated from a report by Daily Mail, which had previously mentioned that Atlanta made a $12 million offer for Furuhashi.

Idman.biz