AC Milan midfielder Noah Okafor is being loaned to RB Leipzig.

Negotiations for the 24-year-old Swiss international’s loan deal have been finalized, Idman.biz reports.

The German club will cover his full salary and hold an option to purchase him for €25-28 million at the end of the season. Okafor is scheduled for a medical examination today.

This season, Okafor has scored one goal in 11 Serie A appearances.

Idman.biz