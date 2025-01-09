Azerbaijani referees to officiate 3 more matches in Antalya

Azerbaijani referees continuing their training camp in Antalya, Turkiye, will officiate three more friendly matches.

Idman.biz reports that on January 10, Rauf Allahverdiyev will referee the match between Magdeburg (Germany) and Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine), while Akbar Ahmadov will officiate Novi Pazar (Serbia) against Gangwon U23 (South Korea). On January 11, Kamran Aliyev will be the head referee for the match between Hermanstadt (Romania) and Neftchi (Fergana, Uzbekistan).

January 10:

• 15:00 – Novi Pazar (Serbia) vs. Gangwon U23 (South Korea)

Head Referee: Akbar Ahmadov

Assistant Referees: Teymur Teymurov, Karim Zeynalov



• 16:00 – Magdeburg (Germany) vs. Dynamo (Kyiv, Ukraine)

Head Referee: Rauf Allahverdiyev

Assistant Referees: Rahman Imami, Tarlan Talibzada



January 11:

• 16:00 – Hermanstadt (Romania) vs. Neftchi (Fergana, Uzbekistan)

Head Referee: Kamran Aliyev

Assistant Referees: Shirmamed Mamedov, Gulnura Akbarzada

On January 8, Ali Aliyev was the referee for the friendly match between Universitatea Cluj (Romania) and Gangwon (South Korea). The referees' training camp in Turkey will conclude on January 12.

