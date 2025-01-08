Asif Asgarov: "Claims about Juninho to pay one million for his own transfer were false"

"Not everything written in the media is true."

Asif Asgarov, a member of the Executive Board of Qarabag, clarified the situation regarding the club’s forward Olavio Juninho in an interview with Qafqazinfo, Idman.biz reports.

"Several days ago, Spanish media reported that Juninho would pay one million euros for his own move to Sevilla. However, this has never been a topic of discussion at any stage of the negotiations. As for the clubs that have made offers to us, they have existed before and still do. It’s just that as negotiations prolong, one club’s position strengthens, while the other weakens. But this doesn’t mean that one club’s offer is weaker than the other’s. Right now, the situation is such that everything can change at any moment. Reaching a conclusion means that a tripartite agreement will be signed. As of now, there’s nothing concrete. We are in the next phase of negotiations. In the coming days, we will have more accurate information about the development of events,” the club official said.

According to Spanish media, Sevilla offered Qarabag approximately 4 million euros for Juninho, with a salary of 700,000 euros per year for the player. On the other hand, Flamengo reportedly offered about 5 million euros to Qarabag and more than 2 million euros per year to the player.

Idman.biz