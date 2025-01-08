8 January 2025
Yuri Matias: "The head coach puts more pressure on us"

Football
News
8 January 2025 12:41
Yuri Matias: "The head coach puts more pressure on us"

“The coach’s primary requirement is that we are in good physical condition.”

This is said by Neftchi player Yuri Matias, Idman.biz reports.

The 29-year-old defender shared his thoughts in an interview with the club's press service, stating that the team atmosphere positively influences the training process: “Since January 3, we’ve been in Gabala for our training camp. The head coach’s main demand is that we are in better physical shape. Therefore, he is putting more pressure on us in this regard and setting higher expectations. Overall, the players have adapted well, and we enjoy joking around with each other. The atmosphere within the team is friendly. Of course, the training sessions here not only have a positive impact on our physical fitness but also mentally. Spending more time together helps us understand each other better. I believe these factors will help us in the game.”

The player also shared his thoughts on the upcoming match against Sabah in the 19th round of the Misli Premier League, scheduled for January 19: “We are preparing well for the game against Sabah. Each of us will give our best to achieve a better result.”

Neftchi will continue their training camp in Gabala until January 12.

