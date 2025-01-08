World’s Highest Scoring Defender 2024

The best-scoring defenders of 2024 have been revealed.

The IFFHS has compiled a list of defenders who scored 10 or more goals across all competitions during the year, Idman.biz reports.

Ghanaian Abdul Rahman Baba, playing for PAOK, claimed the top spot with an impressive 14 goals. Gabriel Mentz from Malta’s Gzira also netted 14 but takes second place. Burkina Faso's Issoufou Dayo, representing Morocco’s Berkane, rounds out the top three with 13 goals.

In total, the list features 13 defenders who managed to score 10 or more goals during the year.

Idman.biz