Sabail has formalized the transfer of another player.

The press service of the Baku club announced the transfer of Mirabullah Abbasov, Idman.biz reports.

The contract with the 29-year-old striker is signed until the end of the current season. Abbasov also played for Sabail in the 2019/20 and 2022/23 seasons.

The representative of the Premier League added Marko Nikolic to the team a day ago.

Idman.biz