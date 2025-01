The fixtures for Qarabag's first match of 2025 have been confirmed.

The press service of the Aghdam club shared the details, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov, Qarabag will play their first match as part of preparations for the second half of the season on January 9. The team will face Kapaz at 2:00 PM at the Azersun Arena.

The second half of the season is set to kick off on January 19.

Idman.biz