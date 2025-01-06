Qarabag maintain position, Sabah move up in European club rankings

The first European club rankings for 2025 have been announced.

The list includes the 400 strongest clubs in the continent, Idman.biz reports.

Four teams from Azerbaijan are represented in the rankings. The best-performing Azerbaijani club is Qarabag, which maintains their position at 63rd with 279 points under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov.

Neftchi stay unchanged at 256th with 19 points. Sabah, with 4 points less, has moved up 3 spots to 279th. Zira, with 14 points, holds 291st place, also maintaining its position.

Real Madrid lead the rankings with 2447 points.

Idman.biz