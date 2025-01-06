Milan seek revenge, Inter pursues record in Italian Super Cup final

The winner of the Italian Super Cup will be determined today.

In the final of the tournament held in Saudi Arabia, Inter will face Milan, Idman.biz reports.

The Black and Blues, who have lifted the Super Cup title three times in the last three years, will battle for their fourth consecutive victory. If they succeed, they will match Juventus' record of winning this title 9 times in history.

On the other hand, Milan, who last won the Super Cup in 2016, aims for their 8th title and to close the gap with Inter. Additionally, they will look to avenge their 0-3 defeat in Riyadh two years ago.

Inter defeated Atalanta 2-0 in the semifinals, while Milan triumphed over Juventus with a 2-1 scoreline.

Italian Super Cup Final January 6

23:00. Inter – Milan

Idman.biz