Budu Zivzivadze, striker of the Georgian national team, will continue his career in the Heidenheim club of the Bundesliga.

30-year-old football player transferred to the mentioned team from Karlsruhe, Idman.biz reports.

Zivzivadze scored 12 goals in 17 games in the 2nd Bundesliga in the first half of the season. For comparison, let's say that our compatriot Mahir Emreli, who played in this competition, distinguished himself 3 times in 12 matches.

Idman.biz