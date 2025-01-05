Olmo and Pau Victor react to LaLiga registration rejection

Barcelona's Spanish players Dani Olmo and Pau Victor have expressed their disappointment over LaLiga and the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) decision to reject their registration for the second half of the 2024/2025 season.

Idman.biz, citing Carrusel Deportivo on the X platform, reports that the players feel misled as the club assured them that all necessary documents were submitted on time and that discussions with LaLiga and the RFEF had resolved any issues.

Barcelona is now preparing to escalate the matter to Spain's Superior Sports Council (CSD) or arbitration court to address the registration problem.



