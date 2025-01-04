Two proposals that did not satisfy Liverpool

Liverpool refused to sell Ben Doak.

Merseysiders did not respond positively to the offers received from two clubs of the Premier League, Idman.biz reports.

Crystal Palace and Ipswich are interested in the services of the striker. The amount offered for the player, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough, did not satisfy Liverpool.

Crystal Palace was ready to pay 15 million pounds, Ipswich 16 million pounds for the forward. Liverpool's representative of the same name did not even see the need to start negotiations for the Scotsman. The club management is waiting for an offer of at least 25 million.

Doak scored 2 goals and 5 assists in 19 matches in the Championship this season.

