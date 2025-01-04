4 January 2025
EN

Rejection of Juninho's offer of 5 million - REASON

Football
News
4 January 2025 11:11
5
Qarabag player Juninho received an offer from another club.

Brazilian striker who is close to moving to Seville has been targeted by Flamengo, Idman.biz reports.

Brazilian club wanted to replace Gabriel, who left the team and went to Cruzeiro as a free agent, with Olavio. Flamengo was ready to pay 5 million euros more than Seville for the transfer of Juninho. But the striker refused the option of returning to his homeland. He expressed his desire to continue his career in Europe, in Seville.

The negotiations between Qarabag and Seville are about to be concluded. Although Azerbaijani champion did not accept the offer of 3+0.5 million euros from the Spanish club, the player's desire to leave encourages the parties to find a common denominator.

Idman.biz

