3 January 2025
EN

Azerbaijan Premier League players outperform Lamine Yamal - RESEARCH

Football
News
3 January 2025 12:18
33
Azerbaijan Premier League players outperform Lamine Yamal - RESEARCH

Dribbling holds a unique place among the beauties of football. While reviewing the top European leagues, including the "big five" countries, the Azerbaijan Premier League has drawn attention for its high number of successful dribbles.

In LaLiga, Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) leads the dribbling stats with 51 successful attempts this season. The closest competitor is Florian Wirtz (Bayer), who has executed 47 dribbles in the Bundesliga. Across the top 5 leagues, 18 players have completed more than 37 dribbles, Idman.biz reports.

The success of a dribble is greatly influenced by the quality of the opposition. Dribbling against a stronger defense is much more challenging, which is why the Azerbaijan Premier League has seen more successful dribbles compared to the "big five" leagues. Seven players from the Azerbaijan Premier League have outperformed Lamine Yamal, with the league's top player, Kylian Lebon (Neftchi), leading with 82 successful dribbles.

Here are the top dribblers from the "big five" leagues:

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – 51
2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer) – 47
3. Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla) – 46
4-5. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 44
Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 44
6. Jamie Quiten (Borussia Dortmund) – 43
7-8. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 41
Jeremie Doku (Manchester City) – 41

Top dribblers in the Azerbaijan Premier League:

1. Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) – 82
2. Rufat Abdullazade (Səbail) – 68
3. Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) – 61
4. Leroy Mickels (Shamakhi) – 58
5. Jordan Rezabala (Sumgayit) – 56
6. Emmanuel Addai (Qarabag) – 55
7. Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) – 53
8-10. Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 45
Belajdi Pusi (Shamakhi) – 45
Suleyman Allush (Səbail) – 45

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Juninho and Sevilla: New chapter awaits?
16:19
Football

Juninho and Sevilla: New chapter awaits?

The "Barbers of Seville" hope to resolve Juninyo's transfer soon to revive their attacking prowess and return to their former glory
Galatasaray eyes Leroy Sane for summer move
16:11
Football

Galatasaray eyes Leroy Sane for summer move

Leroy Sane, currently playing for Bayern Munich, may consider continuing his career in Turkiye
AFFA targets EFL Championship players – Names Revealed
15:34
Football

AFFA targets EFL Championship players – Names Revealed

Ilgar Gubanov, director of Azerbaijan’s senior national team, is reportedly working to secure their involvement
Top scorers of 2024 announced
15:21
Football

Top scorers of 2024 announced

The top scorers across national league top divisions for 2024 have been revealed by the IFFHS, listing players with at least 22 goals
Premier League Team of the Year 2024 revealed
14:58
Football

Premier League Team of the Year 2024 revealed

The top scorers across national league top divisions for 2024 have been revealed by the IFFHS, listing players with at least 22 goals
Italian Super Cup winner to claim €8 million prize in Riyadh final
14:42
Football

Italian Super Cup winner to claim €8 million prize in Riyadh final

The runner-up in the final will receive an additional €5 million

Most read

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
2 January 09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced
Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer
11:41
Football

Man City eye Uzbekistan defender Abdukodir Khusanov for January transfer

Manchester City have added the 20-year-old player to their potential transfer list for January