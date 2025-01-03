Dribbling holds a unique place among the beauties of football. While reviewing the top European leagues, including the "big five" countries, the Azerbaijan Premier League has drawn attention for its high number of successful dribbles.

In LaLiga, Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) leads the dribbling stats with 51 successful attempts this season. The closest competitor is Florian Wirtz (Bayer), who has executed 47 dribbles in the Bundesliga. Across the top 5 leagues, 18 players have completed more than 37 dribbles, Idman.biz reports.

The success of a dribble is greatly influenced by the quality of the opposition. Dribbling against a stronger defense is much more challenging, which is why the Azerbaijan Premier League has seen more successful dribbles compared to the "big five" leagues. Seven players from the Azerbaijan Premier League have outperformed Lamine Yamal, with the league's top player, Kylian Lebon (Neftchi), leading with 82 successful dribbles.

Here are the top dribblers from the "big five" leagues:

1. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona) – 51

2. Florian Wirtz (Bayer) – 47

3. Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla) – 46

4-5. Iliman Ndiaye (Everton) – 44

Mohammed Kudus (West Ham) – 44

6. Jamie Quiten (Borussia Dortmund) – 43

7-8. Antoine Semenyo (Bournemouth) – 41

Jeremie Doku (Manchester City) – 41

Top dribblers in the Azerbaijan Premier League:

1. Kylian Lebon (Neftchi) – 82

2. Rufat Abdullazade (Səbail) – 68

3. Jesse Sekidika (Sabah) – 61

4. Leroy Mickels (Shamakhi) – 58

5. Jordan Rezabala (Sumgayit) – 56

6. Emmanuel Addai (Qarabag) – 55

7. Felipe Santos (Araz Nakhchivan) – 53

8-10. Joy-Lance Mickels (Sabah) – 45

Belajdi Pusi (Shamakhi) – 45

Suleyman Allush (Səbail) – 45

Idman.biz