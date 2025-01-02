Qarabag set historic record with impressive first half of season

The first half of the Misli Premier League has been marked by Qarabag's dominance, as they’ve displayed an impressive performance in the league.

Idman.biz reports that the club has lost only 7 points in the 18 games they’ve played so far.

Gurban Gurbanov's team has accumulated 47 points from a possible 54, with two draws and one loss being their only setbacks. This performance ranks among the top 6 best records in the history of the country's championships.

This is the 4th time in history that a team has lost 7 or fewer points in this many games. Since the 1995/96 season, teams have been awarded 3 points for a win, and the current record was set two years ago when Qarabag earned 50 points.

The achievement of 47 points has been recorded for the 3rd time, with Shamkir (1999/2000) and Qarabag (4 years later) previously reaching this milestone. The Aghdam club has now achieved this feat for the 3rd time in its history, repeating the record from 21 years ago.

In fact, Qarabag has accounted for 3 of the 4 best performances recorded since 1995.

To compare, in the first 4 championships (where 2 points were awarded for a win), Neftchi in 1992 managed 17 wins and just 1 loss, earning 34 points—equivalent to 51 points in the current system, a remarkable record. Similarly, Kapaz in 1994/95 accumulated 33 points (equivalent to 48 points today).

Currently, Qarabag is 8 points ahead of Araz-Nakhchivan, who sit in second place.

