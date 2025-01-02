2 January 2025
EN

Qarabag set historic record with impressive first half of season

Football
News
2 January 2025 15:08
20
Qarabag set historic record with impressive first half of season

The first half of the Misli Premier League has been marked by Qarabag's dominance, as they’ve displayed an impressive performance in the league.

Idman.biz reports that the club has lost only 7 points in the 18 games they’ve played so far.

Gurban Gurbanov's team has accumulated 47 points from a possible 54, with two draws and one loss being their only setbacks. This performance ranks among the top 6 best records in the history of the country's championships.

This is the 4th time in history that a team has lost 7 or fewer points in this many games. Since the 1995/96 season, teams have been awarded 3 points for a win, and the current record was set two years ago when Qarabag earned 50 points.

The achievement of 47 points has been recorded for the 3rd time, with Shamkir (1999/2000) and Qarabag (4 years later) previously reaching this milestone. The Aghdam club has now achieved this feat for the 3rd time in its history, repeating the record from 21 years ago.

In fact, Qarabag has accounted for 3 of the 4 best performances recorded since 1995.

To compare, in the first 4 championships (where 2 points were awarded for a win), Neftchi in 1992 managed 17 wins and just 1 loss, earning 34 points—equivalent to 51 points in the current system, a remarkable record. Similarly, Kapaz in 1994/95 accumulated 33 points (equivalent to 48 points today).

Currently, Qarabag is 8 points ahead of Araz-Nakhchivan, who sit in second place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer
17:33
Football

Bayern Munich's goalkeeper hunt - Who to replace Neuer

Bayern Munich are actively searching for a successor to their legendary goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer
Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed
16:41
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo commemorative coin: Expected value revealed

25,000 copies of the 7-euro coin will be minted
Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite
16:15
Football

Europe's Top Scorers of the Year: Juninho Among the Elite

Here's a breakdown of the standout scorers who closed the year on a high
Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List
15:31
Football

Manchester United's Winter Clear-Out: Key Players on the Exit List

The English club has identified three players they intend to sell
Real Madrid's plan for Diogo Dalot
14:45
Football

Real Madrid's plan for Diogo Dalot

The Spanish club is interested in signing Diogo Dalot
Moldova and Georgia's Best Football Players of the Year
14:16
Football

Moldova and Georgia's Best Football Players of the Year

This is the second consecutive year that the 26-year-old player has received this honor

Most read

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo
1 January 09:28
Football

Century’s Record Holder: Outshining Messi and Ronaldo

The IFFHS has revealed the longest goal-scoring streaks in national team matches in the 21st century
Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview
31 December 2024 16:29
Football

Eldaniz Azizli: “Wrestling is a gamble; I don’t want my children involved in this process” - Interview

Interview with Eldaniz Azizli (55 kg), Greco-Roman wrestler for the Azerbaijani national team, conducted by Idman.biz
Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned
1 January 10:11
Chess

Historic First: Two Chess World Champions Crowned

For the first time in chess history, two players have been crowned world champions
IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings
09:44
Football

IFFHS reveals Ronaldo and Messi's rankings

The top scorers in international matches for 2024 have been announced