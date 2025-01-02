Sumgayit to sign African forward

After losing key players like Rahim Sadygov and Jordan Rezabala during the winter break, Sumgayit is continuing efforts to bolster their squad.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the club is set to sign a new forward.

The club from Ganja is expected to announce the signing of an African striker in the coming days. It’s reported that the player is a national team member who has been playing as a foreign legionnaire in a European country.

As of round 18, Sumgayit has 20 points and is currently in 6th place in the standings, heading into the winter break.

Idman.biz