Real Madrid make €100 million offer for William Saliba

The central defender that Real Madrid are targeting has been revealed.

The Spanish club is interested in signing William Saliba from Arsenal, Idman.biz reports.

Madrid is reportedly willing to pay a record €100 million for the defender. If the transfer goes through, Saliba would become the most expensive central defender in football history. The player has agreed to the move, and negotiations between the clubs are already underway.

Saliba’s current contract with Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027.

