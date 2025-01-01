Qarabag surpass Athletic Bilbao and Real Betis in UEFA rankings

The 10-year UEFA club rankings have been released, featuring 554 European teams.

Idman.biz reports that nine Azerbaijani clubs made the list based on their performances in European competitions from 2015 to 2024.

Leading the pack is Qarabag FK, ranked 65th in Europe with 53,000 points. The team, managed by Gurban Gurbanov, outperformed notable clubs like Athletic Bilbao, Real Betis, and Wolfsburg.

Neftchi, with 11,750 points, shares the 260th-262nd positions alongside Dinamo Tbilisi and Suduva. Gabala FC, with 10,500 points, ranks between 282nd and 287th.

Other Azerbaijani representatives, including Zira, Sabah, Sabail, Sumgayit, Shamakhi, and Kapaz, share the 348th-353rd positions with 7,675 points.

Real Madrid leads the rankings with an impressive 265,000 points.

Idman.biz