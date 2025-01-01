1 January 2025
Qarabag’s slim playoff hopes: Just 2 percent chance to advance

1 January 2025 12:01
Qarabag's slim playoff hopes: Just 2 percent chance to advance

Ahead of the final two rounds of the 2025 Europa League group stage, the advancement probabilities for participating teams have been revealed.

Idman.biz reports that all 36 clubs have been assessed based on their chances of finishing in specific tiers:
1st-8th places qualify directly for the Round of 16.
9th-24th places advance to the playoffs, with those ranked 9th-16th earning home advantage in the second leg.
25th-36th places are eliminated from European competitions.

Azerbaijan’s champion, Qarabag, coached by Gurban Gurbanov, has officially lost the opportunity to reach the top 8 or secure a playoff spot (9th-16th places). With only 3 points from 6 matches, the club can now only aim for a 17th-24th place finish, which would still allow entry into the playoffs.

However, experts estimate Qarabağ’s chances of advancing at just 2%, with a 98% probability of elimination. Currently, Qarabag sits in 33rd place in the standings.

